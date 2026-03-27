Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train gets new stoppage – check station, timings

Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat new stoppage announced; check station details, revised timings and updated train schedule information.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readMar 27, 2026 07:36 PM IST
The Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat train is being operated and maintained by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone. (Image: Ministry of Railways)The Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat train is being operated and maintained by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
Make us preferred source on Google

Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat train: The Ministry of Railways has revised the stoppage of Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express. This semi-high-speed train was introduced inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25, 2025. It commenced commercial journey on September 27.

Also Read | Indian Railways hits new milestone; train reaches 180 kmph speed on Grand Chord section

Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Train number, Travel time, Frequency

The Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express run as train number 26481/26482. The train covers a distance of 606 km in 08:05 hrs. The train operates six days a week except Tuesday. It is being maintained and operated by North Western Railway (NWR) zone.

Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Stoppage

During its journey between Jodhpur and Delhi, the train number 26481/26482 will halt at nine stations instead of eight. These are: Merta Road, Degana, Makrana, Phulera, Gandhinagar Jaipur, Jaipur, Alwar, Rewari and Gurgaon stations.

In a statement, Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Western Railway said: “For the convenience of rail passengers, the Railways has introduced a trial stoppage for the Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express (running six days a week) at Gandhinagar Jaipur Station, effective until further orders.”

Also Read | Rajasthan’s Barmer railway station redeveloped under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme – Check project cost, features

Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Timings

Train No. 26481 Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express leaves Jodhpur at 05:30 hrs, reach Jaipur at 09:20 hrs (departing at 09:25 hrs), and arrive at Delhi Cantt at 13:30 hrs. In the return direction, Train No. 26482 Delhi Cantt–Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express departs from Delhi Cantt at 15:10 hrs, reach Jaipur at 19:00 hrs (departing at 19:05 hrs), and arrive in Jodhpur at 23:20 hrs.

Train No. 26481, the Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Gandhinagar Jaipur Station at 09:34 hrs and depart at 09:36 hrs, effective from 29.03.26. Similarly, Train No. 26482, the Delhi Cantt-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Gandhinagar Jaipur Station at 18:37 hrs and depart at 18:39 hrs, effective from March 29, 2026.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 27: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments