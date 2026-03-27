Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train gets new stoppage – check station, timings

The Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat train is being operated and maintained by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat train: The Ministry of Railways has revised the stoppage of Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express. This semi-high-speed train was introduced inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25, 2025. It commenced commercial journey on September 27.

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Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Train number, Travel time, Frequency

The Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express run as train number 26481/26482. The train covers a distance of 606 km in 08:05 hrs. The train operates six days a week except Tuesday. It is being maintained and operated by North Western Railway (NWR) zone.

Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Stoppage

During its journey between Jodhpur and Delhi, the train number 26481/26482 will halt at nine stations instead of eight. These are: Merta Road, Degana, Makrana, Phulera, Gandhinagar Jaipur, Jaipur, Alwar, Rewari and Gurgaon stations.