Air India, IndiGo to start flights from Jodhpur Airport’s new terminal building tomorrow

Air India and IndiGo will start operating flights from Jodhpur Airport's new terminal building from tomorrow. Check details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Jul 11, 2026 06:34 PM IST
Air India and IndiGo will start operating flights from Jodhpur Airport's new terminal building from Sunday (Image generated using AI)Air India and IndiGo will start operating flights from Jodhpur Airport's new terminal building from Sunday (Image generated using AI)
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Jodhpur Airport New Terminal Building to begin operations: Air India and IndiGo will start operating flights from Jodhpur Airport’s new terminal building from tomorrow (July 12). The terminal was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4. Spread across more than 23,000 square metres (sqm), the new terminal has been developed at Rs 480 crore. The new terminal building has been designed to handle up to 20 lakh passengers annually.

Also Read | Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Redevelopment of Rajasthan’s 151-year-old Gandhinagar Jaipur railway station nears completion

Air India to start flights from Jodhpur Airport’s new terminal on July 12

In a statement, Air India said that all its flights operating from Jodhpur Airport will operate from the airport’s New Terminal Building from July 12. Currently, it operates 14 weekly flights between Jodhpur and Mumbai and 12 weekly flights between Jodhpur and Delhi.

“The facility features 20 check-in counters, advanced security screening systems, state-of-the-art baggage handling facilities, and six aerobridges, enabling a smoother and more seamless airport experience.

To ensure a convenient journey during the transition to the new facility, passengers travelling from Jodhpur on or after 12 July 2026 are encouraged to reach the airport well in advance to allow adequate time for a smooth on-ground experience at the new terminal,” it said.

IndiGo to begin flights from Jodhpur Airport’s new terminal on July 12

Sharing a post on X, IndiGo said that all its flights at Jodhpur Airport will operate from the new terminal building. The airline advised passengers to reach the airport earlier than usual to ensure a smooth check-in and boarding process.

Jodhpur Airport New Terminal Building design

The design of Jodhpur Airport’s new terminal building has been inspired by Rajasthan’s royal heritage. It showcases the rich cultural heritage of Marwar. According to the PIB release, the terminal seamlessly blends traditional architectural features like arches and jharokhas with modern design elements. The new facility is expected to boost tourism, trade and employment opportunities in the region.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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