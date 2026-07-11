Air India, IndiGo to start flights from Jodhpur Airport’s new terminal building tomorrow

Air India and IndiGo will start operating flights from Jodhpur Airport's new terminal building from Sunday (Image generated using AI)

Jodhpur Airport New Terminal Building to begin operations: Air India and IndiGo will start operating flights from Jodhpur Airport’s new terminal building from tomorrow (July 12). The terminal was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4. Spread across more than 23,000 square metres (sqm), the new terminal has been developed at Rs 480 crore. The new terminal building has been designed to handle up to 20 lakh passengers annually.

Air India to start flights from Jodhpur Airport’s new terminal on July 12

In a statement, Air India said that all its flights operating from Jodhpur Airport will operate from the airport’s New Terminal Building from July 12. Currently, it operates 14 weekly flights between Jodhpur and Mumbai and 12 weekly flights between Jodhpur and Delhi.