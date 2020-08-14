Jobs for kin if temporary ‘Covid warriors’ fall in the line of duty: West Bengal Govt

“No appointment shall be made under the scheme until the candidate has attained 18 years of age,” the order added. (Representational)

The state government has passed an order saying the next of kin of frontline Covid-19 workers and volunteers will also be given government jobs if the workers die or get permanently incapacitated while performing their duties. Till now, the government was bearing the treatment cost of these workers, and giving their families Rs 10 lakh upon their death.

In the order, issued on August 12, the Trinamool Congress administration noted, “The state government has galvanised the entire state machinery and mobilised all resources at its disposal to combat the situation arising due to the outbreak of Covid-19. A large number of Covid Warriors, comprising permanent employees and contractual/ casual/ hired workers/ volunteers of the state government, urban and rural local bodies, public undertakings and other statutory bodies under the state government are working day and night, risking their lives to provide urgent medical treatment and other support services to the affected population and to enforce restrictions to ensure the containment of the pandemic.”

The administration said till now many frontline workers had caught the infection and died “in the line of duty”.

It added, “The state government has already implemented a string of measures to stand beside these frontline workers. It is bearing the entire cost of treatment and in the event of the unfortunate demise of a Covid Warrior, the family is being assisted by a grant of Rs 10 lakh. Now, in order to save the dependent wife/husband/son/daughter/near relation of the deceased/permanently incapacitated of these Covid Warriors from financial distress, the state government has decided to provide employment in the government.”

These jobs will be given as part of a scheme of compassionate appointment. “The scheme may be called the West Bengal Special Compassionate Appointment (to the dependent of Covid Warrior who has died or has been permanently incapacitated due to Covid-19) Scheme, 2020.”

Once a candidate is appointed as part of the scheme “he/she will be guided by the service rules /orders/guidelines applicable for the post and that no special dispensation shall be allowed to him/her”.

“No appointment shall be made under the scheme until the candidate has attained 18 years of age,” the order added.

A senior state government official said, “To give a boost to the Covid army, the government took this decision. Many casual workers have already died of Covid. So, many temporary and contractual staff members were demorised because they were not getting the same treatment as the permanent staff of different sectors.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd