Job racket: Absconding former Tamil Nadu minister Rajenthra Bhalaji arrested

Former Tamil Nadu Minister and AIADMK leader Rajenthra Bhalaji was arrested Wednesday by the state police for his alleged involvement in two job-related cheating cases.

On December 17, Bhalaji led an AIADMK protest in Virudhunagar against the DMK government but after he heard that the Madras High Court had dismissed his anticipatory bail petitions in both the cases against him, he fled the area and went absconding.

Wednesday, when the police surrounded him, the minister was found in a saffron dhoti and a t-shirt.

As many as eight special police teams were formed to trace him but he managed to evade the police for several weeks. The special teams searched for him in the neigbouring districts and states and a lookout notice too was issued.

Bhalaji, who served as the Minister of Dairy Development during the previous AIADMK regime, was accused of collecting huge sums of money from several people promising them jobs in the state-run dairy cooperative Aavin.

As per reports, he had usurped around Rs 3 crore from several job aspirants from several districts. Based on a complaint, the Virudhunagar district crime branch booked him, two of his personal assistants and an associate. The IPC sections invoked against him include conspiracy, cheating and criminal intimidation.