JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh: ‘Not scared of Delhi police, have evidence of how I was attacked’

After being named as one of the nine suspects in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus violence on Sunday night, the JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh Friday said Delhi Police can do their inquiry, but I also have evidence to show how I was attacked.

Expressing confidence that the investigation will be fair, Ghosh said, “Delhi Police can do their inquiry. I also have evidence to show how I was attacked. I have full faith in the law & order of this country that investigation will be fair. I will get justice. But why is Delhi Police biased? My complaint has not been filed as an FIR. I have not carried out any assault.”

Ghosh, who met MHRD secretary Amit Khare Friday, said the ministry has assured of positive intervention in the matter. “They have assured that they will have positive intervention in the matter and release a circular on the issue soon.”

Talking about University vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, the student leader also said the JNUSU stands on its demand for his removal. After meeting HRD Ministry officials, also said any decision on whether to call off the agitation against the fee hike will be taken later.

The JNUSU president also said that the university students’ union has sought the HRD ministry’s intervention in FIRs and proctorial inquiry initiated against them by varsity administration.

“Our demand for JNU VC’s resignation stands. We will call a meeting with counselors and office bearers and take a call on whether to call off the agitation or not. We have put forward our points, waiting for HRD Ministry’s decision to take the final call,” PTI quoted Ghosh as saying.

“We demanded that JNU VC should be removed from his post immediately as he is not able to run the university. We need a VC that can help in a fresh beginning and can help in bringing normalcy at the campus,” she added.

On the other hand, JNUSU vice president Saket Moon also said, “Have faith in HRD but not in Home Ministry which is “helicoptering” whole issue.”

