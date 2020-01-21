JNUSU moves Delhi High Court against new hostel manual

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh. (File) JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh. (File)

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, along with three office-bearers, filed a petition in the Delhi High Court Tuesday challenging the Inter-Hall Administration manual, which, it claimed, was passed “illegally” in October without prior discussion with the Union.

The student’s body said that the decisions in the hostel manual are mala fide, arbitrary and illegal, and it adversely affects the student community of the university. “The amendments to the Hostel Manual include an increase in hostel fee, affect rights of those in reserved categories vis-a-vis allocation of hostel rooms and also reduce the representation of the JNUSU in the IHA amongst several other changes,” the petition reads.

The JNUSU, in the petition, further states, “That the minutes of the impugned IHA Meeting also stated that mess services, sanitation services, room charges, amongst others category of charges will be increased by 10 per cent every Academic Year, i.e., from the Monsoon Semester.”

Under the new hostel fee rules, students were supposed to pay a service charge of Rs 1,700 per month. However, this charge was later taken back by the administration. Rent for a single room has been increased from Rs 20 per month to Rs 600 per month, and for a double-sharing room from Rs 10 per month to Rs 300 per month.

On January 14, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the issue regarding hostel fee hike had been sorted and asked the protesting students to call off their agitation. The minister had said the students’ demand to quash service and utility charges was accepted by the ministry. However, the revised hostel room charges will be borne by the students, with 50 per cent concession for those from the BPL category, he had said.

On January 5, JNU had witnessed protests after a masked mob attacked students and teachers inside the JNU campus, leading to outrage across the country. JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was among the injured.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd