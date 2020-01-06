JNU violence reminded me of 26/11 attacks: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

After likening the police crackdown against protesting Jamia Milia Islamia students to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday compared the mob attack at Jawaharlal Nehru University in the national capital to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

“The attack on JNU students on Sunday night reminded me of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. I will not allow anything like JNU to happen here in Maharashtra…students are feeling unsafe in the country,” he told reporters in Mumbai.

Terming the masked attackers at JNU as “cowards”, the Shiv Sena leader said their identity should be revealed. “If Delhi Police fail to find out perpetrators of the attack, then they will also be in the dock,” he said.

On demands for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation, the Sena leader said, “The priority should be to bring the assailants to justice…politics over it can wait.”

Speaking about the ongoing protests at Gateway of India in Mumbai, he said, “I understand their rage. I am also equally unhappy with what has happened in JNU.”

People have been protesting at the Gateway of India since Sunday midnight after the violence left 26 people were injured. Despite appeals from the police, the protesters have decided to continue with their agitation in solidarity with their JNU counterparts.

