JNU violence: Protesters evicted from Gateway of India call off stir, 30 booked

After 30 hours of holding fort at the Gateway of India since Sunday midnight, students on Tuesday afternoon called off their protest against the attack on students at JNU campus. This was after they were herded by Mumbai Police from the Gateway to Azad Maidan in vans early morning. The students were detained for six hours and allowed to leave only after officers wrote down the names of each student and verified their ID proofs.

In the evening, Colaba police booked activists Suvarna Salve, Firoz Mithiborwala, Umar Khalid and others on charges of unlawful assembly at the Gateway. Another FIR was filed against writer Mehak Mirza Prabhu for holding a banner with the message ‘Free Kashmir’. The MRA Marg police booked 31 protesters, including Salve, Mithiborwala, Khalid and others for taking out a march from Hutatma Chowk to the Gateway. Another FIR was filed against ABVP students for their protest at Hutatma Chowk.

In a tweet, Mumbai Police on Tuesday said the protesters assembled at the south Mumbai location for hours without permission, resulting in traffic congestion and inconveniencing people.

Around 6 am, policemen began to forcibly take the protesters to police vans, which transported them to Azad Maidan — the designated protest spot in the city. There, the protesters were not allowed to leave until they handed over a list containing the names of all students who had stayed overnight at the Gateway.

DCP (Zone 1) Sangramsing Nishandar told the students, “The names are being noted only to ensure that all those who were detained from Gateway of India have left Azad Maidan safely. It is not for registering an FIR.”

The students, however, sat in the sun and refused to furnish details. The organisers of the protest reached out to NCP leader and minister Jitendra Awhad, who reached Azad Maidan. Awhad said, “The police are carrying out a formality and no one will be booked.” Following this, the students gave their details to police.

The students met again on Tuesday evening to formulate a plan to carry on with the protest.

