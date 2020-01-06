JNU violence: HRD meeting with university officials concludes, V-C Jagadesh Kumar stays away

JNU V-C M Jagadesh Kumar JNU V-C M Jagadesh Kumar

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar Monday skipped the meeting called by the HRD ministry over the violence that took place on the campus the previous day, PTI reported.

The ministry had on Sunday sought an immediate report from JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar after the violence broke out and as many as 26 students and teachers were injured after a group of masked men wielding sticks, rods and sledgehammers terrorised the varsity for close to three hours. Eyewitnesses said the attacks were carried out by the ABVP — a charge the RSS student outfit denied.

“A detailed report has been sent to the HRD Ministry about the sequence of events. The top administration officials are at the Ministry to provide all details leading to present situation,” JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar told PTI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and requested him to call representatives from JNU for discussions as protests against Sunday’s violence erupted across the country. Students from various colleges in Mumbai and those in Aligarh Muslim University and Jadavpur University in Kolkata held overnight peaceful protests in solidarity with their counterparts in JNU. Delhi Police, on the other hand, registered a case against unidentified people under the section of rioting and damage to property.

