JNU violence: Clash between ABVP, NSUI students during protest in Ahmedabad

The Gujarat unit of the NSUI has alleged an attack by the ABVP (Twitter/nsui) The Gujarat unit of the NSUI has alleged an attack by the ABVP (Twitter/nsui)

A clash broke out between the members of the Congress student wing NSUI and BJP’s ABVP in Ahmedabad on Tuesday during the protests against Sunday’s violence at the JNU campus.

The NSUI alleged their members were attacked by the ABVP members in Panadi area while they were protesting. The incident took place outside the office of the RSS-affiliated ABVP in the city’s Paldi area. 10 people have been injured, reported PTI.

The ABVP, however, claimed that it was not an attack but a clash between the members of both outfits. It also claimed that students of both the organisations were injured in the clash. Follow LIVE updates here

Gujarat NSUI general secretary Nikhil Savani sustained serious head injuries and was admitted to V S General Hospital, a member of the Congress students’ body said.

“The NSUI Gujarat Unit was peacefully protesting while they were attacked by ABVP goons with lathis and knives” the student wing said in a tweet. The Congress has condemned the alleged attack and demanded swift action against the perpetrators, besides calling to ban the ABVP.

Read more | JNU known for debate and discussion, violence not a solution: V-C Jagadesh Kumar

The Gujarat unit of the ABVP has, meanwhile, put forth a counter-allegation, accusing the NSUI of “storming the office” of the ABVP and “manhandling ABVP Karyakartas.” The party, student wing of the RSS, has alleged a “larger conspiracy by Left-Congress.”

“This continuation of ‘blitzkrieg’ against ABVP points to a larger conspiracy of Left-Congress Cabal to spread violence much further,” it said.

“The situation has been brought under control. As of now, no FIR has been lodged,” a police official told PTI.

This comes barely two days after masked men went on a rampage inside Jawaharlal Nehru University, leaving 31 students, two teachers and two guards injured. No arrests have been made so far.

As protests against the JNU violence spread across the country, this is the first instance where a clash has been reported. Peaceful protests were also held outside IIM Ahmedabad today.

In Mumbai, hundreds of people initially assembled at the Gateway of India as part of the ‘Occupy Gateway’ protest against the JNU violence. They were, however, later dropped off at Azad Maidan and the ‘Occupy Gateway’ protest was called off.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App