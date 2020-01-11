Administration should talk to students, listen to demands: Former JNU VC

SK Sopory’s remarks came a day after Delhi Police held a press conference in which it named nine students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, as suspects behind the violence at JNU on January 5 SK Sopory’s remarks came a day after Delhi Police held a press conference in which it named nine students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, as suspects behind the violence at JNU on January 5

In the wake of violence inside Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on January 5 and the row over hostel fee hike, former JNU Vice-Chancellor SK Sopory stated Saturday that the administration should take the initiative to talk to students.

“I think the administration should take the initiative to talk to students. When I was there, my doors were always open. I always had a diary of the demands of the students. For demands which could be fulfilled, measures were taken accordingly,” Sopory told ANI.

Sopory’s remarks came a day after Delhi Police held a press conference in which it named nine students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, as suspects behind the violence at JNU on January 5. The police, however, remained tight-lipped on the attack by a mob of masked men on students and teachers on Sunday evening that left 36 injured.

Talking to news agency ANI, the former JNU VC also stated that such situations occur because of ‘mistrust and lack of communication that decreases trust level’. “I have had an experience of working at JNU for over 25 years. The recent incidents of violence at the campus are very disheartening. Such situations occur because of mistrust and it’s the lack of communication that decreases trust level,” Sopory was quoted as saying.

The telecast of a sting operation by India Today TV Friday evening in which two students, claiming to be ABVP members, talk about their role in the violence and some glaring omissions by Delhi Police during a press conference earlier raised questions about the police version on the series of events in JNU on January 5.

The sting, which came an hour after the police’s address to media, was telecast in which two first-year BA (French) students, claiming to be ABVP members, “confessed” their role in the violence. Another JNU student, a member of Left outfit AISA and pursuing a PhD, was shown “confessing” her role in disrupting the server room on the campus.

