JNU violence: AMU students hold vigil, demand immediate arrest

Students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Sunday late night took out a peaceful candlelight march inside the varsity premises in solidarity with students of JNU who were attacked by a mob of masked men. The march concluded at Bab-e-Syed gate of the campus.

Former AMU Students’ Union vice-president Hamza Sufyan said the students of AMU demand action against “those who assaulted unarmed students of JNU”.

“Our protest today was peaceful. It was against the attack by ABVP men on unarmed students in JNU. They must be booked. The government is booking people for protesting, then it must lodge cases against the people who have gone inside a university campus and beat up students and vandalised the premises,” Sufyan said, adding that students of AMU demand that those responsible for this attack community must be arrested immediately.

In a statement, the AMU Teachers’ Association (AMUTA) condemned the violence. AMUTA secretary Najmul Islam urged the Chief Justice of India to take suo motu cognizance of the “unprecedented situation arising from Sunday’s assault on JNU students and teachers”.

