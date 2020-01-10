JNU V-C to HRD: University implementing fee-related decisions ‘in totality’

JNU V-C M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma) JNU V-C M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma)

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar Friday apprised the HRD Secretary that the university is implementing all decisions taken earlier at the Ministry related the hostel fee “in totality”.

In a statement, Kumar said, “Met HRD Secretary today and apprised him that the JNU administration is implementing the record of discussions with MHRD issued on December 11, 2019, and that the administration was making every effort to make sure that all students and teachers would have a conducive environment to pursue their academic activities.”

“It was also informed that the University had already written to UGC to meet the utility and service charges,” he added.

The JNU V-C also said that the University administration will extend the deadline for the semester registration process again if needed. “In a meeting with the Deans and Chairpersons, it was decided that the classes would start from January 13. MHRD was also informed that if required, the registration date for the winter semester would further be extended. The University has strengthened the security in the campus,” Kumar added.

The emergency meeting was called to discuss the situation on campus and resolve the standoff between the students and the administration.

The registrar and three rectors from the university are also part of the panel.

The Indian Express on Wednesday had reported that the HRD Ministry gave Kumar an ultimatum on December 11 to either accept a compromise formula to end the standoff with agitating students or resign.

On Sunday, over 30 students and two teachers were injured when masked men and women went around beating students in hostels and teachers during a peace march.

