JNU student Umar Khalid attacked: Lone PCR van near Constitution Club, area was buzzing at time of attack

Six hours before JNU student Umar Khalid was allegedly attacked outside Constitution Club, an elaborate security blanket enveloped the capital, with armed personnel keeping a tight vigil on the dress rehearsal for the Independence Day parade.

At 11 am, two hours after the dress rehearsal, senior officers along with ACPs and SHOs were called by Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik at Civil Lines for a security arrangement meeting, from where they left around 12.30 pm.

Meanwhile, near Constitution Club, a sole PCR van was stationed outside Vithalbhai Patel House on Rafi Marg, where a number of MPs and leaders live and work.

Outside the Constitution Club are three shops and several key offices — of the Indian Newspaper Society, Reserve Bank of India, Ministry of Labour and Employment, NITI Aayog and Chelmsford Club. When Khalid was allegedly attacked around 2.15 pm, the area was buzzing with people, most of whom hid as he was pushed and the accused whipped out the pistol.

“Constitution Club comes under the jurisdiction of Parliament Street police station. They have three police staff to look after Rafi Marg stretch, but beat staff had been stationed at Jantar Mantar on Monday, where a protest was on,” a senior police officer said.

DCP (New Delhi district) Madhur Verma said: “We were not informed by organisers and officials of Constitution Club about the event. If they inform us early, we deploy policemen. The club has CCTVs, but inside.”

According to a security audit police conducted after the incident, there are at least 10 CCTVs at the entrance and exit of the club and the adjoining VP House.

Not far from Constitution Club was another BJP event, attended by Manoj Tiwari, Anil Sharma and Meenakshi Lekhi. Soon after, Lekhi dropped by: “I came as the MP of this constituency to find out if he was okay. I’m sure there was firing but was it done with purpose of intimidation, or with the intention of sending a message, or was done to create chaos, or it was a propaganda mechanism… I’m sure police will do its job.”

