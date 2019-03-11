JNU sedition row: Yet to get prosecution sanction for Kanhaiya from authorities, Delhi Police tells court

The Delhi Police Monday said it was yet to receive requisite sanctions to prosecute former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the sedition case filed against them in 2016. Speaking in front of a court, the police said the authorities concerned have not given the necessary sanctions till now.

Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others on January 14 for leading a procession and allegedly supporting seditious slogans raised on the JNU campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

Questioning the police’s hurry in filing the charge sheet, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat said the charge sheet could have been filed after procuring the sanctions. “You (police) could have filed after procuring sanction only. What was the hurry? I can go ahead with the case,” the judge said

It would take two to three months to procure the sanctions, the police told the court, which has also sought a report from the deputy commissioner of police assigned to the case.

The matter was posted for further hearing on March 29.

Earlier, the court had also directed the police to ask the authorities concerned to expedite the process and granted a time of three weeks to procure sanction needed to prosecute Kumar and other accused, including former JNU students, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, in the case.

Kumar and the others have been charged with offences under IPC sections 124A (sedition), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 465 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 143 (being a member of an unlawful assembly), 149 (being a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

With PTI inputs