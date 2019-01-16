Toggle Menu
Invoking sedition law against Kanhaiya and others travesty of free speech: Shah Faesal

Invoking sedition law against Kanhaiya and others travesty of free speech: Shah Faesal

"Invoking Sedition law against Kanhaiya Kumar and eight others is a travesty of free speech. Sec 124A IPC is totally at odds with the spirit of the time. World has moved on. India has grown up. It is time for our Governments to grow up," Faesal tweeted.

Resignation an act of defiance to remind Centre of its responsibility towards J&K: Shah Faesal
“India has grown up. It is time for our Governments to grow up,” Faesal tweeted. (Express photos by Shuaib Masoodi)

Former IAS officer Shah Faesal Wednesday said invoking sedition law against Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the JNU case was a travesty of free speech.

Nearly three years after former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Kumar and 9 others were accused of raising anti-India slogans, the Delhi police Monday charged them with sedition.

The accused, including seven Kashmiris, were named in the 1,200-page charge sheet for allegedly shouting anti-India slogans during an event on the university’s campus on February 9, 2016, to commemorate the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.

