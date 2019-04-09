JNU sedition: Delhi Govt told to respond by July 23

A Delhi court Monday granted the Delhi government time till July 23 to decide the issue of granting sanction to prosecute former JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in a 2016 sedition case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat said the government or the authority concerned should process the file within this time.

The court granted time to the Delhi government after its counsel said they are looking into the matter with all seriousness, and they need one more month to finalise whether or not to accord sanction to prosecute Kumar and others under IPC section 124(A) (sedition).

The Delhi government’s counsel had also apprised the court that they are in consultation with Delhi government’s standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra to expedite the process.

The government’s response came against the backdrop of the court’s April 3 direction to inform it about the time within which they will decide on the issue.

The government’s stand was sought after DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha informed the court that request for sanction in the case is pending with the government.

According to official records, police had applied to the Delhi government for sanction just two hours before filing the chargesheet on January 14. The court has been deferring taking cognizance of the chargesheet against the accused in the absence of prosecution sanction.

Police had claimed in the chargesheet that Kumar was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised on the campus during an event on February 9, 2016. The accused in the case have been charged with offences under IPC sections 124A, 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 465 (punishment for forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 143 (punishment for being a member of an unlawful assembly), 149 (being a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).