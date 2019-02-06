JNU sedition case: Police fail to procure prosecution sanction against Kanhaiya Kumar, others

Delhi Police failed to procure prosecution sanction against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the 2016 JNU sedition case. Police informed the trial court that the sanction to prosecute, which is pending with the Delhi government, was expected in a few days.

Advertising

The court directed the Investigating Officer to ask the government to expedite the sanction decision. It also said that the authorities can not sit on files for an indefinite period. The court gave Delhi Police time till February 28 to procure sanctions to prosecute Kumar and others.

Delhi Police fails to procure prosecution sanction in JNU sediton case. Court directed the IO to ask the Govt to expedite the sanction decision and that the authorities can not sit on files for an indefinite period. @IndianExpress — Anand Mohan (@mohanreports) February 6, 2019

On January 19, the court had rapped the Delhi Police asking why they had filed a chargesheet without taking approval from the legal department. “You don’t have approval from legal department, why did you file chargesheet without approval?” the court asked. The court had then granted time till today to procure the sanction.

The Delhi police’ chargesheet filed against Kumar and others, claimed that he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised on the varsity campus on February 9, 2016, at an event to commemorate the hanging of Parliament attack mastermind Afzal Guru. Police also charged former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya for allegedly shouting anti-India slogans during the event.

In its chargesheet, the Delhi Police has relied on video footage from six mobile phones, of which at least three belong to current or former members of the ABVP’s JNU unit, and one belongs to a constable.