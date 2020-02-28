JNU sedition case: Delhi govt gives nod to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar

Kanhaiya Kumar delivering his speech in JNU in February 2016. (Express archive) Kanhaiya Kumar delivering his speech in JNU in February 2016. (Express archive)

The Delhi government on Friday gave its nod to the city police to prosecute former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and two others in connection with a 2016 sedition case. The file has been with the Home department since May 5 last year.

According to official records, the police had applied to the Delhi government for prosecution sanction just two hours before filing the chargesheet in the case on January 14 last year. In the absence of a sanction, the court has been deferring taking cognizance of the chargesheet.

The police had claimed in the chargesheet that Kumar was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised on the campus during an event on February 9, 2016. Besides Kumar, then JNU students Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and others were chargesheeted for allegedly shouting “anti-India slogans” during the event held to mark the hanging of 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

