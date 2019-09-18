JNU sedition case: Court asks govt to decide on sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar in a month

A Delhi court Wednesday gave the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government a one-month deadline to decide on the sanction to prosecute former JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in a sedition case. The court posted the matter for October 25.

Pointing that the case had been listed and adjourned repeatedly since the filing of the charge sheet, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Manish Khurana said the delay in taking a decision on the matter was a “waste of judicial time”.

“The time which is being taken to finalise the issue of sanction or otherwise has caused wasted of judicial time as the case had been listed and adjourned repeatedly since the filing of the charge sheet. It is expected of the government of Delhi that the decision regarding the sanction or otherwise would be taken within one month,” the court said.

The court’s remarks came after the Delhi Police said the request for sanction to prosecute Kumar and others was pending before the Home Department of the Delhi government.

Police, in its chargesheet, had claimed that Kumar was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised on campus during the event held to mark the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru on February 9, 2016. Police also charged JNU students Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya, and others in the case.

The court had earlier directed the police to ask authorities concerned to expedite the process while granting it three weeks to secure the sanction needed to prosecute Kumar and others accused in the case.