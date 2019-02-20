JNU prof blames Mehbooba Mufti for Pulwama deaths

The Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sought action against Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Amita Singh, who alleged on Twitter that J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had removed “three check barriers”, preventing the check of an “RDX-filled vehicle”, which resulted in the Pulwama terror attack. Singh also said the PDP chief should “hand over her 40 people for public execution” if she feels remorse.

The party, in a tweet on Monday, said it would initiate “legal action” against Singh and asked the Delhi Police to take note of her statement.

“This is a professor at #JNU making up concocted stories and ridiculous allegations against Mehbooba Mufti. She does not stop at that, is also calling for public hanging of Kashmiris. We register strong protest and will initiate legal action against her. Delhi Police, please take note,” the party wrote on Twitter. Delhi Police, when contacted, said no official complaint has been registered with them so far.

Mufti also responded to the tweet on Tuesday: “How can someone who imparts education be so diabolical and ignorant by choice? Is she educated in the real sense? She seems to possess an unfettered imagination with an aim to persecute Kashmiris. Ironical that she teaches ethics and law!”

Singh is a member of the Indian Council of Social Science Research and is current Chairperson of the Special Centre for Disaster Research at JNU. She has earlier been Chairperson of the Centre for the Study of Law & Governance.

In the past, JNU has been sent notices by the National Commission for Minorities, National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Delhi Minorities Commission for her alleged anti-minority, anti-Dalit and Islamophobic statements.

In a tweet on February 16, Singh had said, “The RDX-filled vehicle could not be checked as the three check barriers were removed by Mehbooba Mufti. Governor please reinstate everything removed by her. Mehbooba Mufti should now hand over her 40 people for public execution if she really feels hurt for our 40 soldiers.”

When contacted, Singh claimed what she tweeted was “public knowledge”. “This is a clear-cut Army report… It’s not something I’ve concocted, it was said on a TV debate. It was said that the soldiers were killed because a PDP leader was stopped at the first barrier and he broke through the barrier, because of which the barriers were removed. She (Mufti) can take 101 actions against me. These Kashmiri Muslims, for no reason, are after my life,” she claimed.

Singh said she asked for public execution of 40 PDP workers and cadre so that Mufti “realises what is pain”.

“They are continuously supporting the killers. The PDP MLAs are continuously calling terrorists martyrs and saying the Army is a killer. She has to feel the pain, how it feels when people of your own community are killed,” she said.