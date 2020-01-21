Basic demand on fee hike met, calls for JNU VC’s removal now not reasonable: HRD Minister Pokhriyal

The situation in the university is turning normal, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ told PTI. (File) The situation in the university is turning normal, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ told PTI. (File)

Asserting that the basic demand of JNU students on the issue of hostel fee hike has been met, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Tuesday said that the calls for the removal of the university’s Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar are now not reasonable.

“The basic demand of students about the hostel fees hike has been met. The calls for JNU VC’s removal now are not reasonable, removing anybody is not the solution,” he said in an interview to PTI.

The minister added that the situation in the university is turning normal. The students of the JNU have been asking for the removal of the vice-chancellor following the violence inside the campus on January 5 in which many students and teachers were injured.

“Over 80 per cent students have already registered for the winter semester. The students who want to study should not be disturbed. If our universities have to excel in global competition, we need to rise above these issues,” said the minister.

Asserting that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not aimed at taking away anybody’s citizenship, the minister appealed to students “to explain this to those misleading public on the issue and indulging in petty politics”.

