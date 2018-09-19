JNU enforces more rules to restore normalcy

On which statements he was referring to, Kumar said, “Both former and current JNUSU office-bearers have been making statements against the administration.” (Representational Image) On which statements he was referring to, Kumar said, “Both former and current JNUSU office-bearers have been making statements against the administration.” (Representational Image)

The JNU administration Tuesday continued to undertake measures in order to restore normalcy on campus, including banning campaigning in classrooms and threatening disciplinary action against those found indulging in spreading “misinformation or rumours”. The JNU students’ union called it a “virtual Emergency”. On Monday, the university had banned protest gatherings and processions and restricted outsider entry into hostels. In retaliation, students held a night vigil on campus, singing revolutionary songs.

On Tuesday, JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said, “The administration has noted with anguish certain statements made on social media by the recently elected office bearers of the JNUSU. The unfortunate incidents of confrontation and violence after the recently held elections… have already created an atmosphere of concern in an otherwise peaceful atmosphere of the university.”

On which statements he was referring to, Kumar said, “Both former and current JNUSU office-bearers have been making statements against the administration.”

“The JNU administration has taken all necessary measures to ensure normal functioning of the university: no indiscipline and act of creating disturbance will be allowed… Any kind of misinformation or rumour which causes anxiety and fear among the students and residents of JNU campus will be met with strict disciplinary action, envisaged in the Rules and Statutes of JNU,” he further said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the ABVP alleged six of its activists had to be taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre Monday following “violence by the Left”. But the Left claimed their activists were beaten up by ABVP.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App