JNU chief proctor summons Sharjeel Imam over anti-CAA speech at AMU

The Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNUs) Chief Proctor has summoned PhD student Sharjeel Imam over a speech he made against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Aligarh Muslim University on January 16. This comes after five separate sedition cases were slapped on Imam by the police in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur.

A press note from the Chief Proctor’s Office said a report by the University’s Chief Security Officer states that Imam made provocative speeches at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) “threatening the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the country.” Imam has been summoned to meet the proctorial committee before February 3, the note said.

Imam, a student of PhD in Modern Indian History, did his graduation from IIT-Bombay in computer science. He was among the coordinators of the indefinite sit-in agitation at Shaheen Bagh, but left the protests on January 2 after the protesters rejected his call to end the stir.

In the video of the speech available on social media, Imam can be heard telling a small crowd that no political formation, the Congress or the Communists, had ever stood with Muslims, believing that the Constitution would emancipate Muslims was “a suicidal thought”, and that they must “use the anger productively”. He also called for cutting-off connectivity between India and Assam by doing a ‘chakka jam’.

“If we have five lakh people with us, we can cut off the Northeast from India. If not permanently, for one or two months. Put rubble on tracks and roads…. Assam aur India katke alag ho jaaye, tabhi ye humari baat sunenge (Once Assam is cut off, then only they will listen to us)… We can do that because the Chicken’s Neck corridor (connecting Northeast to rest of India) is dominated by Muslims,” he had said.

