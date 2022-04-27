JMM, Cong target former CM Das day after he accused Soren of nepotism

A day after senior BJP leader and former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das accused Chief Minister Hemant Soren of nepotism, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and its coalition partner Congress on Tuesday held separate press conferences in Ranchi, advising Das to first come clear on the “corruption” allegations against him and stop pointing fingers at others.

Das on Monday had alleged that CM Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren got 11 acres land in Ranchi’s Bijupara industrial area. Das also alleged that CM’s political representative Pankaj Mishra and Press adviser Abhishek Prasad got mining leases even as the Mining Department is with the CM himself.

JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said: “It (land allotment to Kalpana Soren) was an open process that was duly advertised. Many people participated. Targeting CM’s wife is not fair.”

When asked whether allotment of land to Soren’s wife was not a question of impropriety, Bhattarcharya said: “Does impropriety applies only when a tribal or someone from the Scheduled Castes is involved? When a central minister’s kin get something like this, no questions are asked.”

On mining lease given to Prasad, Bhattacharya said: “The lease was given to Prasad in 2016 when Das was the CM and mining department was with him.” He also referred to former cabinet minister Saryu Roy’s corruption allegations against Das with regard to consultancy contract awarded to a company called ‘Meinhardt’ when he (Das) was the Urban Development minister, and the alleged irregularities in awarding Ranchi sewerage project contract in 2005.

Roy had also pursued his allegation of corruption in distribution of toffees, caps and T-shirts during a foundation-laying ceremony. In both the cases, CM Hemant Soren, who also holds the Vigilance portfolio, had given the ACB the go ahead to investigate. The ACB is also investigating the new alleged irregularities in Jharkhand High Court building construction that started during Das’ tenure as CM.

Das in February had released a set of documents, claiming that the Soren had obtained a mining lease in Ranchi area and a Letter of Intent was issued in June last year, followed by environmental clearance in September. In February, a petition on the issue was filed in the Jharkhand High Court. On April 8, during the hearing, Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan said that the state had committed ‘a mistake’ and the lease has since been ‘surrendered’.

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said: “…allegations were levelled against the CM; ethically (Das) should have also spoken three-four sentences on the allegations against him. The CM had surrendered the mining lease, that is what we know. Also, the said land was declared in various affidavits submitted to the Election Commission…there is nothing to hide,” Thakur said.