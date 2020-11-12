J&K’s Udhampur bags water conservation award by Jal Shakti Ministry

The project Jeevika aims at enhancing livelihood for small and marginal farmers by providing assured irrigation of agriculture land and conservation of water.

A project to generate sustainable livelihood for farmers in the hilly districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday bagged the District National Water Conservation Award from the Jal Shakti Ministry.

The project, named ‘Jeevika’, has been conceptualised by Udhampur District Development Commissioner Dr Piyush Singla, who was virtually presented the award by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

To enhance the water usage capacity, a multipronged strategy was adopted to store discharge of perennial water bodies in a ‘pond’, made of polythene sheets, and the water is supplied to the farmers’ fields through a drip irrigation system.

