Two militants were killed on Sunday in an ongoing encounter with security forces in J&K’s Handwara. A CRPF jawan also succumbed to injuries after being shot in the hip. He was identified as SN Yadav, a resident of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh.

The encounter entered the third day today after a cordon and search operation in Babagund area of Kralgund at Handwara led to the exchange of gunfire. On late Thursday night, four security personnel, including a CRPF officer, were killed.

Kashmir IGP SP Pani, speaking to media persons on Saturday, cited operational difficulties over the long-drawn-out encounter.

Pani said, “During the operation, bullets are fired from both sides. the place where the operation is going on has civilian population as well, so we have to evacuate them. We have done the evacuation. The area is congested. Keeping in view the operational difficulties, the right action is being taken.”

During clashes in the area, one civilian had succumbed to bullet injuries on Friday.