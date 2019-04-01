JKPCC chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir is Congress candidate from Anantnag

The Congress party named Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir as its candidate for

Anantnag parliamentary seat which will go to polls in three phases, is all set to witness a triangular contest between Ghulam Ahmad Mir of Congress, former J&K chief minister and Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and, former High Court Judge Hasnain Masoodi, who is the candidate for National Conference(NC).

Mir had represented South Kashmir’s Dooru assembly Constituency in the past as well. Click here for more election news.

Talking to The Indian Express after the announcement of his candidature, Mir said, “People in south Kashmir should vote and give a verdict. They have supported PDP in the past, but the party hasn’t given them anything in return. National Conference is not strong there. So I am sure that people will come and vote for Congress party.”

The high profile Anantnag parliamentary seat is vacant since July 2016, when Mufti resigned from Lok Sabha to take oath as an Assembly member. In 2017, five days before the schedule to the by-polls on April 12, they were postponed because of hostile security situation in the four districts of south Kashmir – first for a month and then indefinitely.

In 2014 Lok sabha polls, Mufti won the Anantnag seat defeating the then NC candidate Mehboob Beg – who joined PDP in 2014. The outcome of the parliamentary elections in Anantnag Lok Sabha seat would largely depend on the boycott factor.

Comprising of four districts Kulgam, Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama – the hotbed of militancy – the election boycott would have a considerable impact on the Lok Sabha seat.