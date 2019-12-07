JKNPP leader says made to remain at home by cops

The move came after Singh and other party leaders, including former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia, were distributing pamphlets appealing people to observe a bandh on December 7 to protest the continued suspension of mobile Internet. (Representational) The move came after Singh and other party leaders, including former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia, were distributing pamphlets appealing people to observe a bandh on December 7 to protest the continued suspension of mobile Internet. (Representational)

Two months after he was allowed to move out of his house following the lifting of restrictions on opposition leaders, Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) chairman Harsh Dev Singh on Friday evening was once again made to stay indoors at his Gandhi Nagar residence by J&K police.

The move came after Singh and other party leaders, including former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia, were distributing pamphlets appealing people to observe a bandh on December 7 to protest the continued suspension of mobile Internet, the establishment of a toll plaza on the Jammu-Kathua national highway at Sarore, escalating prices, and the transfer of power of registration of documents from judicial to revenue officials.

Sources said Singh and Mankotia were first detained at the Pacca Danga Police Station, leading to demonstration by some party leaders. Later in the evening, they were let off.

Soon after their release, Mankotia left for his home, but Singh was asked to stay indoors at his Gandhi Nagar residence.

While Singh has claimed that he has been put under house arrest, Jammu SSP Tejinder Singh denied it. The SSP, however, admitted that the JKNPP leader has been asked to stay indoors so as to prevent him from disturbing public order.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App