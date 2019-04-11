JKLF chief Yasin Malik to be in NIA custody till April 22

A day after JKLF chief Yasin Malik was brought to Delhi from Jammu, the NIA on Wednesday arrested Malik in connection with a case related to funding of terror and separatist groups in Jammu and Kashmir. He was produced in a special court which remanded him in NIA’s custody till April 22.

Advertising

Malik was shifted to Delhi’s Tihar Jail on Tuesday after NIA secured his production remand. He was produced before Special Judge Rakesh Syal.

Malik was brought to the national capital after a special NIA court in Jammu gave the go-ahead for his custodial interrogation by the probe agency. The JKLF chief was taken into preventive custody in February by the J&K police and lodged in Jammu’s Kot Balwal jail.

Malik, whose organisation JKLF was banned last month by the Centre, is also facing two CBI cases. These relate to the kidnapping of Rubaiya Saeed, daughter of then Union home minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, in 1989, and the killing of four IAF personnel in 1990.

Advertising

An NIA official said they plan to confront separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Malik regarding the sources of funds allegedly received by them and role of the Joint Resistance Leadership. Mirwaiz is being questioned by the NIA for the past three days in connection with their probe into terror funding.

The agency registered a case on May 30, 2017 against separatist leaders, including unknown members of the Hurriyat Conference, who have allegedly been acting in connivance with militants of proscribed terrorist organisations, including Hizbul Mujahideen, Dukhtaran-e-Millat and Lashkar-e-Taiba.