scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

Jharkhand: 14 charred to death in massive fire at multi-storey building

"At least eight persons were charred to death in the incident of fire. Several others are injured. Rescue operation is underway," Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh told PTI.

The blaze erupted at 6 pm at Ashirwad Tower in Dhanbad's Joraphatak area, around 160 km from state capital Ranchi. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Jharkhand: 14 charred to death in massive fire at multi-storey building
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

At least 14 people were charred to death and several others injured, after a major fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Tuesday, state Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh said.

The blaze erupted at 6 pm at Ashirwad Tower in Dhanbad’s Joraphatak area, around 160 km from state capital Ranchi.

“Several others are also injured. Rescue operation is underway,” Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh told PTI.

Sandeep Singh, who is monitoring the operation on the spot along with senior police officers, said the exact number of people who died and suffered injuries is yet to be ascertained.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 31, 2023: Know about Capital Expenditure, Water Diploma...
UPSC Key- January 31, 2023: Know about Capital Expenditure, Water Diploma...
Economic Survey 2023: Here are the key takeaways
Economic Survey 2023: Here are the key takeaways
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 23:06 IST
Next Story

400 CAPF companies to maintain law and order in Tripura polls

Budget 2023 Updates Get the latest updates from Nirmala Sitharaman\'s budget speech here
See More
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close