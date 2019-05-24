Former Hizbul militant Zakir Musa killed in Pulwama encounter, curfew imposed in parts of Kashmir

Toggle Menu
Curfew has been imposed in parts of Kashmir in wake of Musa's killing. He was trapped in Dadsara village of Awantipora in the district since Thursday evening.

Zakir Musa, a former Hizbul Mujahedeen commander who was a close aide of Burhan Wani, Zakir Musa had reportedly left the outfit in May 2017.

Former Hizbul Mujahideen militant and head of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind outfit, Zakir Rashid Bhat, alias Zakir Musa, was killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district late Thursday evening.

Spontaneous protests had broken out in Shopian, Pulwama, Awantipora and downtown Srinagar, with people raising slogans in favour of Musa. Curfew has been imposed in parts of Kashmir in wake of Musa’s killing. Educational institutions have also been closed in places in Kashmir as a precautionary measure and the internet was also shutdown, PTI reported.

Musa, who was a close aide of slain Hizbul commander Burhan Wani, was trapped inside a house after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dadsara village of Awantipora. Till late Thursday night, there was no official confirmation or any release from J&K Police about Zakir Musa being trapped in the encounter or getting killing.

Musa was one of the longest-surviving militants in the Valley. Zakir was a civil engineering student at a Chandigarh college before joining militancy. He had gone missing from home in July 2013.

