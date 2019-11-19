J&K working on giving jobs to over 30,000 youths: L-G

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday said that the government is working to accelerate the process of recruitment for youths and is in process of giving jobs to 30,000 to 40,000 people.

“We are keenly working to accelerate the process of recruitment here for our youths,” Murmu said at the passing-out and attestation parade of the 14th Basic Recruitment Training Course (BRTC), held at Police Training College, Manigam, in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Murmu said the government will soon organise an investor’s summit where “investors would brainstorm on investment options in J&K”.

Murmu, who was chief guest at the function, said the force is doing a commendable job in ensuring law and order and maintaining peaceful environment in the region. “The role of Jammu and Kashmir Police is phenomenal. The police are doing great work in ensuring smooth conduct of elections, such as the recently held BDC (block development council) polls,” he said.

Murmu also said that the government is considering to look favourably into the demand for increasing training allowances of the staff posted at training centres.

According to J&K Police, 1,145 constables graduated after completing their basic recruitment training, which began in July last year.