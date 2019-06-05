Toggle Menu
J&K: Woman shot dead by suspected militants in Pulwama

Police officials said the woman identified as Nigeena Bano was fired at by militant at Kakapora area in Pulwama. She, however, succumbed to the injuries.

Police officials said the woman identified as Nigeena Bano was fired at by militant at Kakapora area in Pulwama.

A woman was shot dead and a man was injured by suspected militants in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday morning. Police officials said the woman identified as Nigeena Bano, was fired at by militants at Kakapora area in Pulwama. However, the woman was brought dead at the hospitals, said a senior doctor at the health facility in Kakapora.

The civilian, who was injured, has been identified as Mohammad Sultan.  He has been referred to Srinagar hospital, for specialised treatment.

Kashmir Police in a tweet said, “#Terrorists fired on #civilians killing a girl Nigeena Bano & injuring another civilian Mohd Sultan in #Pulwama. #Police has registered a #case. Officers are investigating the circumstances of this #terrorcrime.”

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

