J&K: Woman shot dead by militants

Shameema (38), a resident of Quil village in Pulwama, was shot dead at her father Abdul Gaffar Bhat’s residence at Drubgam. (Representational) Shameema (38), a resident of Quil village in Pulwama, was shot dead at her father Abdul Gaffar Bhat’s residence at Drubgam. (Representational)

A woman was shot dead by Hizbul Mujahideen militants in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday, the police said.

Shameema (38), a resident of Quil village in Pulwama, was shot dead at her father Abdul Gaffar Bhat’s residence at Drubgam, a police officer said. “Two militants entered the house around 1 pm and shot her dead,” Chandan Kohli, Pulwama Superintendent of Police, said.

Drubgam is the native village of top Hizbul commander Sameer Ahmad Bhat, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in April this year.

“She could have been killed as she was an informer for security forces. We can’t say anything with certainty as of now,” DGP J&K S P Vaid said. While several civilians have been shot dead by militants, this was the first time a woman was killed.

