J&K: Woman injured as Pakistani troops resort to mortar shelling in Poonch district

A woman was injured at Lanjiyot as Pakistani troops on Saturday resorted to “intense” mortar shelling at various places along the Line of Control in Balakote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Identifying the injured as Saleema Bi, 45, sources said that Pakistani troops were targeting residential areas, causing panic among the people.

According to Army PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand, Pakistani troops initiated ceasefire violation in Balakote sector around 9.30 pm and later in Mendhar sector. Army is retaliating befittingly in both the areas, he added.

Meanwhile, Block Medical Officer, Mendhar, Dr Parvaiz Ahmed appealed people to stay indoors along with their cattle.

Pakistani troops have been resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the LoC for past many days. The Indian army on Friday had in retaliation destroyed Pakistani Army’s ammunition depot and militants launching pads across the LoC.

