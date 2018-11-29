J&K witnesses two earthquakes, no loss reported

Toggle Menu
The first quake of magnitude 4.3, which occurred at 2:30 pm, had its epicentre in Ladakh at a depth of 10 km, officials of the Disaster Management Department said here.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far, the officials said. (Thinkstock)

Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.3 and 3.7 struck Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday but there were no reports of any damage or loss, officials said.

This was followed by another tremor of magnitude 3.7 that took place at 3:12 pm at a depth of 10 km in the same region, they said.

