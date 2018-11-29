J&K witnesses two earthquakes, no loss reported

Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.3 and 3.7 struck Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday but there were no reports of any damage or loss, officials said.

The first quake of magnitude 4.3, which occurred at 2:30 pm, had its epicentre in Ladakh at a depth of 10 km, officials of the Disaster Management Department said here.

This was followed by another tremor of magnitude 3.7 that took place at 3:12 pm at a depth of 10 km in the same region, they said.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far, the officials said.