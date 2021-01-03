J&K withdraws jobs notice after protest over ‘discrimination’

Following protests by unemployed agriculture graduates in Jammu, accusing the UT government of discrimination in the distribution of vacancies between Jammu and Kashmir divisions, the government has withdrawn an advertisement seeking applications for vacancies of Agriculture Extension Assistants.

“Regarding #JammuAndKashmir SSB advertisement for Agriculture Department posts, I have taken cognizance of inputs from aspirant youth and discussed the issue with Principal Secretary Sh Naveen Choudhary,’’ tweeted Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State in the PMO.

“He (Choudhary) is examining the matter,” he wrote, adding “meanwhile, the advertisement is deferred/withdrawn”.

The Jammu Kashmir Service Selection Board had on Friday issued an advertisement for 136 posts in Kashmir and 20 in Jammu. The advertisement triggered sharp reactions from critics of the BJP.

“Jammu province votes for BJP and ungrateful BJP despises her and appeases Kashmir and the privileged people it house,” wrote Hari Om, a retired Jammu University Professor and senior leader of IkkJutt Jammu — a Hindutva outfit seeking separation of Jammu division as a state. He said the separation of Jammu as a state was the only solution.

Several others said “it was all about the number of posts vacant in respective divisions”, pointing out the difference in vacancies for drivers and police personnel this year and last year for the two divisions.