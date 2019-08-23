Whatsapp restrictions in Kathua: Group admins asked to block chatting by members

With an aim to curb the circulation of rumours on social media in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua, Deputy Commissioner Raghav Langer has asked all the WhatsApp group admins in the district to block chatting by members on their respective groups for a period of two months with immediate effect.

In the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner, he has asked admins of all WhatsApp groups to switch over to the status “only admin can send message” from Friday till October 21. He has also asked them to get their groups registered with the concerned police station and in case of circulation of any fake news on their group, the admin is required to delete it immediately and inform about it to the station.

Kathua Deputy Commissioner when contacted said that he has done it as a precautionary measure. When pointed out that mobile internet services are suspended across the state, he said that still some people were using social media through broadband.

Such restrictions on WhatsApp groups are already in force in various districts across the Jammu and Kashmir.