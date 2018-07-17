J&K welcomed Mehbooba Mufti govt fall: Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. (File) Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. (File)

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday said the party “is ready to meet all overt and covert machinations” and is deeply rooted in the hearts and minds of the people owing to its “sacrifices and its commitment” to safeguard interests of the state.

“The state is under governor’s rule once again. The PDP BJP government was considered so terrible in the state that no one was upset by the imposition of governor’s rule minus some PDP BJP people,” he said.

Abdullah was addressing the party’s monthly ‘provincial committee’ meeting for Kashmir at the National Conference headquarters in Srinagar. “Everyone has a right to seek the trust and faith of the people as democracy was a right but subverting democracy through machinations and covert arrangements with the powers that be was a sin and a contempt to the aspirations of the people,” the NC Vice President said,

Omar added that both Jammu and Kashmir have been united in welcoming the fall of the Mehbooba Mufti government. “There are lessons in this, for us, as well as the previously ruling party.”

Stating that the two parties opposed each other during elections and then came together to form the government, he said, “At least when they are not in power, they could accept their mistakes. She (Mufti) is using this time to attack NC instead. They have no sense of regret.”

