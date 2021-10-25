J&K was far better before Article 370 abrogation: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Sunday said that Jammu and Kashmir was “far better” before the abrogation of Article 370, and that nothing has happened despite promises of change made by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

“We were told that the scenario in Jammu and Kashmir will change after abrogation of Art 370. Growth, hospitals, unemployment will be taken care of. But that has not happened at all. As a matter of fact, we were far better when it was being ruled by various CMs,” Nabi told ANI.

Nabi also said that the consequences of strapping J&K’s statehood is being felt by the people. “So, we are a great loser. We are a great loser after the state has been divided into two. We have been a great loser ever since the Assembly has been dissolved,” he said.

His comments come as Union Minister Amit Shah reached Jammu and Kashmir Saturday morning for a three-day visit — his first since the government scrapped Article 370 in August two years ago.

Shah’s visit comes in the backdrop of a series of civilian killings in the Valley. In the past two weeks, the Valley has seen 11 civilians, including migrants and non-Muslim Kashmiris, being killed by militants.

While security forces have gunned down 17 suspected militants in the period and tightened security across the Valley, sources said, the network is still at large and security forces are at their wit’s end to ensure no untoward incident happens during the minister’s visit.