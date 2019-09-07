J&K: Vaishno Devi shrine bags ‘Best Swachh Iconic Place’ award

While Vaishno Devi Shrine was adjudged as the ‘Best Swachh Iconic Place’ in India by the central government Saturday, Kishtwar district from Jammu and Kashmir figured among the ten districts in the country shortlisted for outstanding outreach in Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Programme.

Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board Simrandeep Singh received the award for best ‘Swachh Iconic Place’ from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Also, Kishtwar deputy commissioner Angrez Singh Rana was felicitated for outstanding performance for awareness generation and outreach in ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Programme’ from Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani at ceremonies held in New Delhi Friday.

The rankings of Swachh Iconic Places were released by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation in the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Kishtwar was the only district in Jammu and Kashmir selected by the ministry in view of its having conducted series of activities from girl enrollments and ensuring their retention in schools to felicitating mothers of newborn female babies, and organising awareness camps, even in remote parts of the district, an official statement here said.