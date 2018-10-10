J&K urban local body polls LIVE updates: Voting underway, mobile internet suspended in south Kashmir

Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life
J&K urban local body polls LIVE Updates: Over 1,000 candidates will participate in the second phase, and security arrangements have been put in place for smooth conduct of the voting process, according to the officials. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 10, 2018 8:00:37 am
J&K urban local body polls: Voting underway, over 1,000 candidates to participate in second phase J&K urban local body polls LIVE Updates: The four-phase elections began on October 8 and will end on October 16. (ANI photo)

Polling to the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir local body polls is underway. On Wednesday, 49 wards of three municipal committees, a municipal council and part of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation will vote. Following low turnout in the first phase of municipal polls which was held on October 8, the state election office Tuesday decided to change the poll timings again to 6 am to 4 pm. The initial timings were 7 am to 2 pm. This was changed from 7 am to 4 pm.

Over 1,000 candidates will participate in the second phase, and security arrangements have been put in place for smooth conduct of the voting process, according to the officials.

In the first phase of local body polls on Monday, the turnout in Jammu region was nearly 70 per cent but in the Valley it was just 8.2 per cent. The four-phase elections began on October 8 and will end on October 16.

Live Blog

Voting begins for the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir urban local bodies elections. Get LIVE UPDATES here.

08:00 (IST) 10 Oct 2018
Visuals from a polling booth in Srinagar's Lawaypora
07:49 (IST) 10 Oct 2018
'Voting timings changed so that more people can come out to vote'

The timings of the voting was changed so that more people can come out to vote. “This has been done with the hope that more people will come out to vote,” said an election officer. “In the first phase, we observed that most people cast their votes early in the morning. They fear to come out later in the day.” Read More

07:44 (IST) 10 Oct 2018
Mobile internet services suspended in South Kashmir

Mobile internet services have been suspended in the entire south Kashmir as voting for 13 districts in the second phase of urban local bodies elections takes place in the state. The mobile internet services have been reduced to 2G in rest of Kashmir. — ANI

07:43 (IST) 10 Oct 2018
Voting underway in 13 districts of Jammu and Kashmir today

Voting underway in 13 districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the second phase of urban local bodies elections. Visuals from polling stations in Reasi and Katra. (ANI photos)

07:35 (IST) 10 Oct 2018
84-year-old woman arrives at a polling station in Reasi

An 84-year-old woman arrives at a polling station in Reasi to cast her vote in the second phase of urban local bodies elections.

ANI photo
07:33 (IST) 10 Oct 2018
Visual from a polling station in Udhampur, voting began at 6 am
07:30 (IST) 10 Oct 2018

Welcome to our LIVE blog. Polling to the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir local body polls is underway. Security arrangements have been put in place across booths. Follow to get the latest updates.

J&K urban local body polls LIVE Updates: The first phase of local body polls in J&K, being held after 13 years amid calls for a boycott from militants, presented a stark contrast in voting patterns. (PTI photo)

J&K urban local body polls LIVE Updates: In the first phase of local body polls in J&K, held after 13 years amid calls for a boycott from militants, a stark contrast in voting patterns was presented. It saw voting in 17 cities and towns in the border districts of Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch, and eight districts of the Kashmir division, including Leh and Kargil and three wards of Srinagar. Apart from threats by militants, the two major local political parties, National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stayed away from the polls, leaving the BJP, the Congress, Sajad Lone’s Peoples’ Conference and Independents in the fray.

The second phase will cover a total of 384 wards spanning 13 districts across the state – seven of which are in the Valley, officials said. They said 1,198 nominations were received for these wards and after scrutiny and withdrawal, 1,095 contestants are in the fray for the polls. Out of 1,095 candidates, 65 have won the polls uncontested, including 61 from Kashmir Valley.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd