J&K urban local body polls LIVE updates: Voting underway, mobile internet suspended in south Kashmir

Polling to the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir local body polls is underway. On Wednesday, 49 wards of three municipal committees, a municipal council and part of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation will vote. Following low turnout in the first phase of municipal polls which was held on October 8, the state election office Tuesday decided to change the poll timings again to 6 am to 4 pm. The initial timings were 7 am to 2 pm. This was changed from 7 am to 4 pm.
Over 1,000 candidates will participate in the second phase, and security arrangements have been put in place for smooth conduct of the voting process, according to the officials.
In the first phase of local body polls on Monday, the turnout in Jammu region was nearly 70 per cent but in the Valley it was just 8.2 per cent. The four-phase elections began on October 8 and will end on October 16.
The timings of the voting was changed so that more people can come out to vote. “This has been done with the hope that more people will come out to vote,” said an election officer. “In the first phase, we observed that most people cast their votes early in the morning. They fear to come out later in the day.” Read More
Mobile internet services have been suspended in the entire south Kashmir as voting for 13 districts in the second phase of urban local bodies elections takes place in the state. The mobile internet services have been reduced to 2G in rest of Kashmir. — ANI
Voting underway in 13 districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the second phase of urban local bodies elections. Visuals from polling stations in Reasi and Katra. (ANI photos)
An 84-year-old woman arrives at a polling station in Reasi to cast her vote in the second phase of urban local bodies elections.
Welcome to our LIVE blog. Polling to the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir local body polls is underway. Security arrangements have been put in place across booths. Follow to get the latest updates.