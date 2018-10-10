J&K urban local body polls LIVE updates: Voting underway, mobile internet suspended in south Kashmir

J&K urban local body polls LIVE Updates: The four-phase elections began on October 8 and will end on October 16. (ANI photo) J&K urban local body polls LIVE Updates: The four-phase elections began on October 8 and will end on October 16. (ANI photo)

Polling to the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir local body polls is underway. On Wednesday, 49 wards of three municipal committees, a municipal council and part of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation will vote. Following low turnout in the first phase of municipal polls which was held on October 8, the state election office Tuesday decided to change the poll timings again to 6 am to 4 pm. The initial timings were 7 am to 2 pm. This was changed from 7 am to 4 pm.

Over 1,000 candidates will participate in the second phase, and security arrangements have been put in place for smooth conduct of the voting process, according to the officials.

In the first phase of local body polls on Monday, the turnout in Jammu region was nearly 70 per cent but in the Valley it was just 8.2 per cent. The four-phase elections began on October 8 and will end on October 16.