J&K urban local body polls: Voting for third phase begins in separatist-dominated south Kashmir

The third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir urban local body elections began at 6 am on Saturday amid little hope of any change in the trend of low voter turnout in the Valley as most of the wards fall in the separatist hotbed of the downtown city and south Kashmir. As many as 372 candidates are in the fray for the elections.

A thick security blanket has been thrown around the polling stations, while security forces are conducting area domination exercises to ensure an incident-free election, officials said.

Although 207 wards in the state were scheduled to go to polls in the third phase, polling will be held only in 100 wards – 56 in Samba district in Jammu division and 44 in the Valley. Of the 44 wards going to polls, 20 fall in Srinagar city’s downtown area, where the voter count has been low since the eruption of militancy in the state in 1989. The voter turnout, however, is expected to be high in 13 wards in the Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, which has traditionally been a high polling area.