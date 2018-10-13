Follow Us:
Saturday, October 13, 2018
  • J&K urban local body polls: Voting for third phase begins in separatist-dominated south Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Election 2018 Voting LIVE UPDATES: Although 207 wards in the state were scheduled to go to polls in the third phase, polling will be held only in 100 wards - 56 in Samba district in Jammu division and 44 in the Valley.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 13, 2018 8:42:58 am
The third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir urban local body elections began at 6 am on Saturday amid little hope of any change in the trend of low voter turnout in the Valley as most of the wards fall in the separatist hotbed of the downtown city and south Kashmir. As many as 372 candidates are in the fray for the elections.

A thick security blanket has been thrown around the polling stations, while security forces are conducting area domination exercises to ensure an incident-free election, officials said.

Although 207 wards in the state were scheduled to go to polls in the third phase, polling will be held only in 100 wards – 56 in Samba district in Jammu division and 44 in the Valley. Of the 44 wards going to polls, 20 fall in Srinagar city’s downtown area, where the voter count has been low since the eruption of militancy in the state in 1989. The voter turnout, however, is expected to be high in 13 wards in the Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, which has traditionally been a high polling area.

08:41 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
372 candidates contesting J&K urban local body polls

As many as 372 candidates are in the fray - 242 for four municipal bodies in Samba district and 130 for Valley's four municipal bodies.

08:29 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
Polling in 100 out of 207 wards

Although 207 wards in J&K were scheduled to go to polls today, polling will be held only in 100 wards: 56 in Samba district in Jammu division and 44 in the Valley.

08:22 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
High voter turnout expected in Uri town, Mattan area

The voter turnout is expected to be high in 13 wards in the Uri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, which has traditionally been a high polling area. Similarly, a high turnout may be registered in nine wards in the Mattan area of Anantnag district, which has a significant Kashmiri migrant population.

08:18 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
Voting underway in Uri town
08:08 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
Areas where polling will be held

Polling will also be held in the following civil lines area of the city today: Lal Chowk, Rajbagh, Ikhrajpora, Mehjoor Nagar, Natipora, Chanapora, Budshah Nagar, Baghat Barzulla, Hyderpora and Rawalpora.

08:04 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
Voting underway at Samba's Bari Brahmana
08:00 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
Low voter turnout expected in 20 wards due to militancy

Of the 44 wards going to polls on Saturday, 20 fall in Srinagar city's downtown area, where the voter turnout has been generally low since the eruption of militancy in the state in 1989. The wards in downtown city going to polls are Khanqah-e-Mualla, Maharajgunj, Jamia Masjid, Makhdoom Sahib, Khwaja Bazaar, Aqilmir Khanyar, Rozabal, Daulatabad, Islamyarbal, Nawab Bazaar, Nawa Kadal, Safakadal, Rathpora, Edigah, Palpora and Tarabal.

07:55 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
Visuals from Samba district
07:54 (IST) 13 Oct 2018
Voting for third phase begins in J&K

The third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir urban local body elections began at 6 am today and will continue till 6 pm. As many as 372 candidates are in the fray for the elections. A thick security blanket has been thrown around the polling stations, while security forces are carrying out area domination exercises over the past couple of days for ensuring incident-free election, the officials said. Follow our LIVE BLOG for all latest updates.

The voter turnout in the first two phases of the civic polls in the Valley has been low. While 8.3 per cent of the electorate turned up to vote in the 83 wards in the first phase on 8 October, the poll percentage fell to an abysmal 3.4 per cent in the second phase held on 10 October.

