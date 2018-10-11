J&K urban local body polls: Nearly 80% voting in Jammu, Doda, Kishtwar also see high polling

Two municipal councils and 16 municipal committees went to the polls in Jammu region on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Two municipal councils and 16 municipal committees went to the polls in Jammu region on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Until last month, there were apprehensions that the hilly J&K districts of Doda and Kishtwar, in Jammu division, were getting influenced by militancy. On Wednesday, both districts recorded high turnout of enthusiastic voters in the second phase of the civic elections in the state, with many seeing it as a thumbs up for electoral politics.

Doda recorded 75 per cent polling, Kishtwar followed at 72 per cent. Elsewhere, officials said polling percentage was 84 in Udhampur, 83 in Reasi, 79 in Ramban, and 79.42 in Kathua districts of Jammu region.

Polling was brisk since morning and the first vote in Doda was cast at 6.01 am, within a minute of the beginning of polling, Deputy Commissioner Simarandeep Singh said.

Read | J-K urban local body polls: At 3.3%, Valley votes dip in second phase

Similar reports came from adjoining Kishtwar district. Accompanying her sons to the polling booth in Bhaderwah’s ward number 7 , Saja Begum, 85, reflected the enthusiasm of voters in the area. “Wasting of vote is one’s own loss,’’ the octogenarian said.

Haq Nawaz Nehru, a local journalist in Doda town, said, “Although the youth is alienated (in Doda district), these elections have shown that the majority of people still have faith in democratic set-up to address their problems — and that elected representatives will do something.’’

Read | J-K urban local body polls: 1 in 3 voters turn up in Sumbal, discuss local issues

Although there had been isolated incidents of one of two youths from Doda and Kishtwar districts joining militancy, the ongoing violence in the Valley have had no impact in these areas, as people from Hindu and Muslim communities have been living amicably, he added.

Two municipal councils and 16 municipal committees went to the polls in Jammu region on Wednesday. There has been enthusiastic participation in the elections and no untoward incident was reported from any place, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma said.

Read | J&K urban local body polls: In Mufti stronghold – Anantnag, voters stay away

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App