Tuesday, July 10, 2018
JK: Teenager injured in clashes at Nadihal in Baramulla district dies

Ubaid Manzoor Lone, who was injured on June 25, succumbed to injuries at SKIMS Hospital here this morning, a police official said.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published: July 10, 2018 2:28:28 pm
Ubaid Manzoor Lone was injured on June 25 in alleged firing by security forces

A 17-year-old boy, who was injured in alleged firing by security forces during clashes at Nadihal in Baramulla district last month, succumbed at a hospital here today, the police said. Ubaid Manzoor Lone, who was injured on June 25, succumbed to injuries at SKIMS Hospital here this morning, a police official said.

Lone was laid to rest at a graveyard in his native village and hundreds of residents participated in his funeral prayers.

