J&K: Two youths taken into custody for suspected Pakistani links

Two youth, who were taking photos outside Ratnuchak military station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Tuesday, were taken into custody by police for suspected Pakistani links.

Identified as Nadim Akhtar, 38, of Rajouri and Mushtaq Ahmed, 25, of Doda, the two were apprehended by army personnel when they were noticed moving outside the military station under suspicious circumstances. They were later handed over to the police for questioning as some photos of army installations and maps were found stored in their mobile phones.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police for Jammu zone, M K Sinha, said that two mobile phones seized from them contained some phone numbers operational in Pakistan. Their questioning was in progress, he added.

In December last year, an alert sentry had foiled a terror attack on Ratnuchak military station when he opened fire on noticing two militants carrying arms and ammunition. Though one of them was injured, both managed to escape under cover of darkness, sources said.