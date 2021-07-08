J&K: Two soldiers, as many Pakistani militants killed in Rajouri encounter

Security forces are now carrying out searches for more militants in the area. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

Two Pakistani militants and as many soldiers were killed Thursday during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The security forces had launched a search operation for the infiltrants hiding in Sunderbani sector’s Daddal forest, where the fierce fighting broke out.

The deceased soldiers have been identified as Naib Subedar Sreejith M and Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy. One soldier was injured.

The Army had launched extensive search operations for the militants since June 29.

The fresh “search-and-destroy” operation was launched following new information about the presence of militants on Wednesday, said Army PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand.

The militants, on being challenged, opened fire and lobbed hand grenades. The troops retaliated, leading to the death of the two Pakistani nationals. Two AK-47 rifles and a heavy quantity of ammunition was seized from them.

Security forces are now carrying out searches for more militants in the area.