J&K: Two Pakistani soldiers killed by Indian Army after ceasefire violations in Kupwara

Tuesday, August 14, 2018
The ceasefire violation from Pakistan comes just two days after one policeman was killed and four others injured in an encounter in Srinagar's Batamaloo area.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 14, 2018 11:49:30 am
The incident occurs as tensions grip the international border along the Line of Control. (Source: Reuters)

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed by the Indian Army in ‘calibrated operations’ in Tangdhar Sector in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kupwara on Tuesday. The operation was conducted just a day after the Indian Army lost a soldier to ceasefire violations in the sector.

“In a retaliatory action to unprovoked ceasefire violations and repeated attempts to facilitate infiltration by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar Sector, our troops carried out calibrated operations last night in which two Pakistani soldiers were killed,” the army spokesperson in Srinagar said.

The Monday’s ceasefire violation from Pakistan Army took place just a day after one policeman was killed and four others injured in an encounter in Srinagar’s Batamaloo area.

Earlier in the second week of August, Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria had called on Pakistan’s prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan and voiced the Indian leadership’s concerns over terrorism and cross-border infiltration.

(Developing story, more details awaited)

