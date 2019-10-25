J&K: Two non-local truckers killed in Shopian, trucks set on fire

Militants killed two non-local truckers in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday evening. Police officials said that another trucker was seriously injured in the attack, and three trucks laden with fruit were set on fire.

Officials said that militants shot at three truckers, killing two and critically injuring one in Chitragam area of Shopian. While the driver was identified as Ilyas Khan, a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan, the identity of his assistant, who was also killed, is yet to be established.

With this incident, five non-locals have been killed in the Valley since October 14.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Thursday, “Terrorists killed two civilians in Shopian. One injured has been shifted to the hospital. Further details shall follow.”

A senior police official said that another truck driver identified as Jeevan Singh from Punjab was critically injured and shifted to a local health facility, from where he was referred to a Srinagar hospital. The two deceased had burn injuries as well, the official added.

A senior health officer in Shopian’s Zainapora told The Indian Express that a truck driver was brought to the health facility in Zainapora. “He had bullet wounds in the abdomen. We referred him to Srinagar for specialised treatment,” said the officer. Sources in Srinagar’s SMHS hospital, where Singh was admitted, said that Singh was critical and being operated on by doctors.

Officials said that other truckers escaped from the area unhurt. An official said the truckers had gone to the interiors of Shopian: “The area where the attack took place is in the interior. We are investigating how the truckers entered that area.”

Soon after the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and a manhunt was launched to nab the attackers.

Last week, a 30-year-old non-local labourer was killed by militants in Pulwama district. That same evening, a non-local fruit trader was killed while his associate was critically injured in a militant attack in nearby Shopian district. On October 14, a non-local truck driver from Rajasthan was killed while his truck was set ablaze in Shopian district.

After the attacks in South Kashmir, DGP Dilbag Singh had said that truckers have been advised not to take their trucks into the interiors of Shopian, and designated points have been identified where fruit would be loaded in trucks.

Mohammad Ashraf Wani, president of Fruit Growers and Dealers Association, Shopian, said that 300-350 fruit-laden trucks leave Shopian every day. “Only 20 per cent of the total fruit has been sent (outside) so far. We are yet to send 80 per cent of the fruit,” he said.